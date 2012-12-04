FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Darden warns on second quarter as promotions miss mark
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 4, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

Darden warns on second quarter as promotions miss mark

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc warned on Tuesday that earnings for the latest quarter would miss expectations after unsuccessful promotions led to a decline in sales at its Olive Garden, Red Lobster and LongHorn Steakhouse chains.

Shares in Orlando, Florida-based Darden fell almost 9 percent in premarket trading.

The company now expects earnings from continuing operations of 25 cents to 26 cents per share for the second quarter ended Nov. 25. Costs associated with its purchase of Yard House USA Inc would cut earnings by 5 cents per share, while Hurricane Sandy would reduce EPS by about 1 cent.

Analysts, on average, expected fiscal second-quarter earnings, excluding items, of 47 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Darden expects same-restaurant sales to be down 3.2 percent at Olive Garden, off 2.7 percent at Red Lobster and down 0.8 percent at LongHorn Steakhouse during the second quarter.

Darden is scheduled to release final second-quarter results on Dec. 20.

Darden shares fell to $47.40 in premarket trading from their close of $52.42 on Monday. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.