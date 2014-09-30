Egan-Jones sides with Darden in Starboard proxy fight

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Advisory firm Egan-Jones Proxy Services on Tuesday recommended that Darden Restaurants Inc shareholders vote for the company’s slate of board nominees at its annual meeting next week.

Larger firms Glass, Lewis & Co and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Thursday recommended that Darden investors back activist Starboard Value LP’s 12-director slate, which would oust the embattled company’s full board.

That same day Egan-Jones temporarily withdrew its recommendation that shareholders vote for the eight director nominees put up by Darden, which is leaving spots open for Starboard candidates.

Egan-Jones re-released the information after responding to a request to review a potential material error.

Darden, best known for its Italian-themed Olive Garden chain, repeatedly has said a complete turnover of the board is risky and would hand too much control of the company to Starboard.

Darden’s annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Starboard, Darden’s second-largest investor with an 8.8 percent stake, wants to improve results at the company by selling real estate, franchising restaurants and spinning off Capital Grille, Yard House and other chains.

Starboard’s recipe for boosting Olive Garden’s limp results include salting the pasta water, giving away fewer breadsticks and selling more wine. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrea Ricci)