BRIEF-Olive Garden parent Darden says exploring all real estate options

LOS ANGELES, March 20 (Reuters) - * Darden Restaurants Inc exploring options for real estate, including sale and leaseback deals * Darden says has secured letters of intent or contracts on the majority of 31 listed properties at cap rates well below 6 percent * Darden has listed its Orlando, Florida, headquarters, options include sale and leaseback * Darden says real estate proceeds will be used to repay debt and improve credit profile * Darden says has identified $90-$100 mln of potential cost savings from SG&A, supply chain and restaurant operations * Darden expects $30 mln in cost savings this fiscal year, $40-$50 mln in fiscal 2016 * Darden CEO: “We’re still evaluating our (real estate) options very, very carefully” * Darden doing comprehensive real estate review, encouraged by market reaction to listings thus far-CEO Darden says is not looking at selling restaurants to franchisees (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)