June 23, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

Olive Garden owner Darden to set up REIT to pay down debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc said it intends to separate part of its real estate assets into a real estate investment trust (REIT) as part of a plan to pay down about $1 billion of debt.

The company’s shares rose 6.7 percent at $74 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The owner of the Olive Garden restaurant chain said it would transfer about 430 restaurants to the REIT this year and lease back the most of the properties.

The company is also marketing selected properties for individual sale leasebacks.

Darden also reported a 14 percent increase in fourth-quarter sales, helped by a 3.4 percent rise in same-restaurant sales at Olive Garden.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

