UPDATE 4-Darden seeks property deals, Olive Garden turnaround

(Adds comment on REIT, details on sale leasebacks)

By Lisa Baertlein

March 20 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc said on Friday it was seeking to “create value” from its real estate, as management installed after last year’s activist investor-led coup reported continued traffic declines at its flagship Olive Garden chain.

During the standoff with Darden, activist investors Barington Capital Group LP and Starboard Value LP called on the company to move its restaurants into a real estate investment trust, or REIT.

Darden, which owns roughly 1,500 U.S. restaurants, is working to finalize its real estate plans “within the next quarter or two,” said Chief Executive Officer Gene Lee on a conference call.

Barington analyst August Vlak said the fund is “very supportive” of Darden’s plans to sell or spin off real estate and noted that it has multiple options for its property portfolio.

Lee was named CEO in February after serving in an interim role since October, when then-CEO Clarence Otis stepped down amid activist pressure and Starboard won its bid to replace Darden’s entire board.

Darden tested the water by listing 16 properties that could be sold on a “very tax-efficient basis” for sale leaseback, Lee said. Based on strong response, it listed another 15 properties.

Darden, which also listed its Orlando headquarters building, has secured letters of intent or contracts on the majority of the 31 properties at attractive terms, Lee said.

Darden rivals such as Bloomin’ Brands Inc, DineEquity Inc and Panera Bread Co are among the companies that have completed sale-leaseback deals.

“We are going through a detailed evaluation process and all options, including a REIT, are still on the table,” said Darden spokesman Rich Jeffers.

Lee did not discuss a REIT on the call with analysts.

Darden is not exploring refranchising, Lee said, referring to a commonly used and profit-boosting strategy where brands sell restaurants to franchisees.

Darden posted quarterly profit above analysts’ estimates on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and good results at its LongHorn Steakhouse and Yard House chains. It also said May quarter earnings would best Wall Street’s view.

Still, customer visits have been falling for more than a year at Olive Garden, which accounts for more than half of Darden’s revenue.

Darden has cut back on promotions at the Italian-themed chain. It also is working to speed up service and increase alcohol sales.

Shares in Darden gained 2.9 percent to close at $66.75 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Don Sebastian, Tom Brown and Gunna Dickson)