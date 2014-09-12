FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Darden posts loss as Olive Garden same-restaurant sales fall again
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Darden posts loss as Olive Garden same-restaurant sales fall again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc reported a quarterly loss after same-restaurant sales fell again at its Olive Garden chain, which contributes about two-thirds to profit.

Darden reported a net loss of $19.3 million, or 14 cents per share, from continuing operations for the first quarter ended Aug. 24 compared with a profit of $42.2 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.59 billion.

Same-restaurant sales at its Olive Garden chain fell 1.3 percent, but rose 2.8 percent at its LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.