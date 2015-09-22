FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olive Garden owner Darden's sales rise for 6th straight qtr
September 22, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Olive Garden owner Darden's sales rise for 6th straight qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc’s sales rose for the sixth straight quarter as changes to the menu at its Olive Garden restaurants attracted more customers.

Darden, which has been undergoing organizational changes under largest shareholder Starboard Value LP, said same-restaurant sales rose 2.7 percent at Olive Garden in the first quarter.

The company’s net income fell to $86.4 million, or 67 cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 30 from $503.2 million, or $3.81 per share, a year earlier.

Last year’s profit had included a gain on the sale of discontinued operations.

Revenue rose 5.7 percent to $1.69 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

