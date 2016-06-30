FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olive Garden owner Darden's sales miss estimates
June 30, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Olive Garden owner Darden's sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as fewer customers visited its Olive Garden restaurants.

Same-restaurant sales rose 1.7 percent for the fourth quarter ended May 29.

Net income rose to $139.6 million, or $1.09 per share, from $105.3 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales fell to $1.79 billion from $1.88 billion.

Analysts on average had expected $1.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

