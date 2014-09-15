Darden counters in battle over salted water, pasta and breadsticks

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc shot back with a presentation of its own after a large shareholder offered up pasta recipes to help it revive a slump in sales and blamed unlimited salad and breadsticks at its restaurants for high food wastage.

Parent of the Italian-themed Olive Garden said in response to Starboard Value LP's nearly 300 slides of advice that the endless salad and breadsticks conveyed "Italian generosity". (1.usa.gov/1m6GEHZ)

“We are also troubled by certain Starboard suggestions for Olive Garden that we believe would undermine progress that is improving both food quality and guest experience ...,” Darden’s chief operating officer, Gene Lee said in a statement.

The company said it would elevate focus on soups, salads and bread sticks to improve food quality.

Olive Garden had “seemilngly lost its Italian heritage” as it served dishes astonishingly far from authentic Italian culture, soggy pasta, and bland tomato sauce, Starboard said last week.

The hedge fund, which is one of Darden's largest investors with an 8.8 percent stake, said Olive Garden should fix its pasta, which it described as "poorly handled and generally overcooked." (bit.ly/1uz0L1J)

“Shockingly, Olive Garden no longer salts the water it uses to boil the pasta, merely to get a longer warranty on its pots” Starboard said.

While Darden did not defend its pastas, it said it was making menu changes and realizing an increase total average check in its remodeled restaurants.

Starboard said Darden uses 675 million to 700 million breadsticks a year across its restaurants, which was an average of three sticks per customer. Salads with excess dressing were driving customers away, it said.

Olive Garden accounts for more than half of Darden’s overall revenue and about two-thirds of its profit but key same-restaurant sales have been down for five straight quarters as it struggles to lure diners amid robust competition.

Darden’s shares closed up about 5 percent at $49.94 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)