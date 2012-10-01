New Issue-Darden Restaurants sells $450 mln in notes

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc on Monday sold $450 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased by the originally planned $450 million in notes. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Suntrust and US Bancorp were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DARDEN RESTAURANTS AMT $450 MLN COUPON 3.35 PCT MATURITY 11/1/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.828 FIRST PAY 5/1/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.37 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/4/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 175 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS