FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Darden Restaurants sells $450 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Darden Restaurants sells $450 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc on Monday
sold $450 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased by the originally planned
$450 million in notes.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Suntrust and US Bancorp were
the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: DARDEN RESTAURANTS

AMT $450 MLN    COUPON 3.35 PCT    MATURITY    11/1/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.828   FIRST PAY    5/1/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.37 PCT     SETTLEMENT  10/4/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 175 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.