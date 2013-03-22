FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Darden results largely in line with muted Wall St expectations
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Darden results largely in line with muted Wall St expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc’s quarterly results were largely in line with analysts’ recently lowered estimates as the U.S. payroll tax hike and higher gasoline prices kept diners away from its Olive Garden and Red Lobster chains.

Orlando-based Darden, which has been trying to lure frugal diners with promotional offers and cheaper menu items, in February lowered its 2013 profit forecast after warning on its results for the fiscal third quarter ended Feb 24.

Since then, analysts have reduced their earnings estimate for the quarter by 10 percent on average, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Net income fell to $134.4 million, or $1.02 per share, from $164.1 million, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 4.6 percent to $2.26 billion.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.01 per share on sales of $2.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Visits to Darden’s “Big Three” brands - Olive Garden, Red Lobster and LongHorn Steakhouse - were also hurt by colder weather. Combined same-restaurant sales at those chains fell 4.6 percent.

The company reiterated its full-year profit forecast of $3.06 to $3.22 per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.