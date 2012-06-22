UPDATE 3-Darden's Olive Garden continues to struggle

* Q4 revs miss analysts view

* Promotions at Olive Garden, Red Lobster miss targets

* Shares drop nearly 2 percent in early trading

June 22 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc, which operates the Olive Garden and Red Lobster chains, reported quarterly sales on Friday that missed estimates and forecast profits that fell short of the Wall Street view, sending shares down 1.8 percent.

Darden forecast fiscal 2013 earnings growth of 8 percent to 12 percent, working out to a range of $3.87 to $4.01 per share. That fell short of analysts’ average estimate of $4.05.

“We believe the business environment in fiscal 2013 will be similar to that in fiscal 2012, with slow and uneven recovery in both the economy and our industry,” Chief Executive Clarence Otis said in a statement.

Traffic to Olive Garden restaurants, which generate almost one-half of Darden’s revenues, fell during the fourth quarter ended May 27. That contributed to a 1.8 percent decline in sales at Olive Garden restaurants open at least 16 months.

Executives attributed the decline to a disappointing “Taste of Tuscany” promotion and a decision not to advertise aggressively around Mother’s Day.

Same-restaurant sales at Red Lobster fell 3.9 percent, hurt by the timing of its Lenten season Lobsterfest promotion and higher gas prices.

Darden reported fourth-quarter earnings of $151.6 million, or $1.15 per share, from continuing operations, up from $138 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.

Overall sales rose 3.8 percent to $2.07 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of $1.15 per share on revenues of $2.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“This clearly was a disappointing quarter for (Darden) that will have ramifications today throughout most of the full-service dining universe,” Miller Tabak analyst Stephen Anderson said in a client note.

Darden shares were down 95 cents at $49.44 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.