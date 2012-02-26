FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Darling Intl. worth a closer look: Barron's
#Market News
February 26, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 6 years ago

Darling Intl. worth a closer look: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Animal-waste recycling company Darling International deserves a closer look from investors despite strong share gains in the past year, Barron’s said in its latest edition.

Fundamentals for the company -- which recycles beef, pork and poultry waste into tallow, feed-grade fats and bone and poultry meal -- have improved markedly since it in late 2010 unveiled plans to buy Griffin Industries, Barron’s said.

The acquisition was a main reason Darling’s sales and profits roughly tripled in each of the first three quarters of 2011, Barron’s said.

“But if the stock price is any measure -- up only 43 percent from the announcement Nov. 9, 2010 -- this has yet to completely seep into investor consciousness,” the weekly magazine said.

