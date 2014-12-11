FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Darty H1 revenue rises 3.5 percent to 1.64 bln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 11, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Darty H1 revenue rises 3.5 percent to 1.64 bln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Darty Plc

* H1 revenue rose 3.5 percent to 1.64 billion eur

* Six months ended Oct 31 revenue growth of 3.5 percent as we accelerate our strategic plans

* Market share gains in both France and Netherlands

* 22 franchise stores opened in period with strong sales uplift; 50 expected to be trading by end of year

* Group like-for-like sales down 1.2 per cent against strong comparatives in Q2 and more challenging market conditions

* Adjusted 3 group profit before tax of eur 1.7 million, reflecting increased finance costs following refinancing. Reported loss before tax of eur 5.5 million (2014: loss eur 8.6 million)

* Has declared an unchanged interim dividend of 0.875 cents per share

* Now expect our franchise stores opening programme to be ahead of schedule at end of financial year when a total of around 50 stores will be opened

* Remain cautious about market environment in short term but we are well placed and prepared to maximise our performance in important peak period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
