BRIEF-Darty finance director to step down
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 18, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Darty finance director to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Darty Plc

* Will be transferring a number of remaining central support functions based in london to paris over coming year

* Announces that it will be transferring a number of remaining central support functions based in london to paris over coming year as it further consolidates its head office function in line with focus on its core business.

* Dominic platt, finance director, has also informed board of his intention to step down from his role and seek new opportunities elsewhere

* A search for his successor has commenced, led by group’s chairman alan parker. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
