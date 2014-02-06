FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Darty revenue up 3.2 pct on a like-for-like basis
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 6, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Darty revenue up 3.2 pct on a like-for-like basis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Darty PLC : * Total revenue up 3.2 per cent on a like-for-like basis and up 4.9 percent in

France * Continued double-digit growth of web-generated sales in our core businesses * The proposed acquisition of mistergooddeal.com to extend the ‘low

price/pay-as-you-go services’ offer * Further elimination of losses in our non-core markets with the agreement to

sell Darty Turkey * Successfully implemented cost saving to deliver annual gross cost savings of

E50 million by 2014/15 * Source text

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.