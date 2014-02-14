FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Darty launches refinancing package of up to 250 mln euros
BRIEF-Darty launches refinancing package of up to 250 mln euros

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Darty PLC : * Launch of refinancing package * New five year committed multicurrency revolving credit facility agreement of up to 250 million euros entered into on 13 February 2014 * Launched today an offering by Darty financement SAS of 250 million euros senior notes due 2021 * Darty to use net proceeds along with borrowing from new credit facilties to repay all outstanding amounts * To use net proceeds to cancel outstanding commitments under darty’s existing 455 million euros revolving credit facility * Expects that the offering will close, and the notes will be issued, by 28 February 2014. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

