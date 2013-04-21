FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electricals retailer Darcy put up for sale -paper
April 21, 2013 / 8:46 PM / 4 years ago

Electricals retailer Darcy put up for sale -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - France-based electrical goods retailer Darty Plc has been put up for sale, according to an advance snippet of an article to be published in the French daily Le Figaro on Monday.

Le Figaro’s report said that Goldman Sachs was managing the operation and that French retailer Carrefour had briefly considered buying the group.

The full article was not available and the source of the information was not clear.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday evening.

Darty, which has more than 450 stores in Europe, said earlier in April that it was closing its loss-making operations in Spain as part of a turnaround plan centred on its profitable businesses in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The group, Europe’s No. 3 electrical goods retailer behind market leader Media-Saturn and No.2 player Dixons Retail, sold its stores in Italy and Britain last year.

Shares in Darty closed up 1.59 percent on Friday at 46.25 pence.

