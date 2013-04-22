FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Knight Vinke says not hired banks regarding Darty stake
April 22, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Knight Vinke says not hired banks regarding Darty stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - Activist shareholder Knight Vinke said on Monday it had not hired banks to handle a possible sale of its 25 percent stake in electrical goods retailer Darty Plc.

“Knight Vinke can confirm that it has not retained Goldman Sachs or anyone else with regard to its investment in Darty,” a Knight Vinke spokeswoman in Paris told Reuters, declining to elaborate further.

Knight Vinke, which owns 25 percent of Darty, was reacting to a report in French daily Le Figaro which said Darty had been put up for sale and Goldman Sachs was managing the operation.

Darty declined to comment.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and James Davey in London, editing by Astrid Wendlandt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
