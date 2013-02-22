FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Activist investor Eric Knight joins Darty board
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 22, 2013 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Activist investor Eric Knight joins Darty board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Darty appoints Knight as non-executive director

* Knight’s firm had demanded seat on Darty board last week

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Darty Plc, Europe’s third largest electrical goods retailer, bowed to the demands of its largest shareholder, activist investor Knight Vinke, and appointed its CEO to its board.

Knight Vinke, which owns 25 percent of Darty, demanded a seat on Darty’s board after the retailer issued a profit warning last week.

The retailer, formerly named Kesa, said Eric Knight will join the board immediately as a non-executive director.

The company had warned that its full-year adjusted pretax profit was unlikely to meet the lower end of current market expectations, pegged at 30 million euros (about $40 million).

The France-based retailer has been reviewing its operations and selling loss-making units as it fights aggressive discounting from online retailers and stagnant demand across its markets in Europe.

Darty’s shares were up 1 percent at 47.04 pence at 1601 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Friday. They have fallen more than 40 percent over the past year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.