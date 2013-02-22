FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Eric Knight to join Darty board
February 22, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Eric Knight to join Darty board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name throughout to “Eric Knight” not “Knight Vinke”; adds he is founder of Knight Vinke.)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Darty Plc, Europe’s third largest electrical goods retailer, appointed activist investor Eric Knight, founder of its biggest shareholder, to its board.

Knight, whose investment company, Knight Vinke, owns 25 percent in Darty, demanded a seat on the firm’s board after it issued a profit warning last week.

The company said Knight will join the board immediately as a non-executive director. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
