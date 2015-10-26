UK's Darty says has another 2 weeks to discuss a deal with Fnac

Oct 26 (Reuters) - British electrical goods retailer Darty Plc said on Monday the UK takeover panel will allow it another two weeks to discuss the possibility of an improved takeover proposal from French book and music retailer Groupe Fnac SA.

Fnac proposed to buy Darty last month in a deal that would value the British company at 533 million pounds ($816 million).

The French company now has until 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 to either make an offer for Darty or walk away. The earlier deadline was Oct. 28.