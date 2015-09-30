FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Fnac makes bid for electrical goods retailer Darty
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 30, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

France's Fnac makes bid for electrical goods retailer Darty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - French books and music retailer Fnac said in a statement it has made a bid to acquire 100 percent of Darty in a deal valuing the electrical goods retailer at 533 million pounds ($807.92 million).

“Fnac believes that the combination of Fnac and Darty constitutes a compelling strategic and financial opportunity for both groups by creating a leader in the French electronics, editorial and home appliances retail market,” Fnac said in a statement.

London-listed Darty is Europe’s third-largest electrical goods retailer with some 400 stores in Europe and earns 70 percent of its revenue in the French market. It competes with Metro’s Media-Saturn and Britain’s Dixons. ($1 = 0.6597 pounds) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.