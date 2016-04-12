CORRECTED-FNAC urges Darty shareholders to wait as it considers deal options

(Removes incorrect statement in third paragraph that Steinhoff is the world’s biggest retailer by market capitalisation)

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - French retailer Groupe Fnac on Tuesday urged shareholders of takeover target Darty to take no action after South African retail conglomerate Steinhoff launched a rival $975 bid through its Conforama unit.

“Fnac is currently considering its options and urges Darty shareholders to take no further action at this time,” Fnac said in a statement issued by Darty, noting the Conforama offer was not unconditional and was open for at least 60 days.

On Monday, Steinhoff said its offer had the support of Darty’s biggest shareholder, Schroder Investment Management, which owns about 14 percent of Europe’s thrid-largest electronics retailer. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Greg Mahlich)