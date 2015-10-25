Fnac says Darty acquisition could create 85 mln euro of synergies

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French books and music retailer Fnac said on Sunday its proposed acquisition of London-listed electrical goods retailer Darty could generate at least 85 million euros($93.6 million) per year of synergies before tax.

Fnac also said in a statement its bid had already received the support of two key shareholders, Knight Vinke Asset Management and DNCA Finance SA, which together account for 23.63 percent of Darty’s capital.

Fnac said the synergy figure was calculated by Ernst & Young, the auditing firm it had commissioned and which submitted its report on Sunday.

Last month, Fnac made a proposal to buy Darty in a deal that values the retailer at 533 million pounds ($816 million) and could create a French market leader in white goods. ($1 = 0.6531 pounds) ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Reporting by Veronique Tison; writing by Michel Rose; editing by Clelia Oziel)