FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fnac says Darty acquisition could create 85 mln euro of synergies
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Fnac says Darty acquisition could create 85 mln euro of synergies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French books and music retailer Fnac said on Sunday its proposed acquisition of London-listed electrical goods retailer Darty could generate at least 85 million euros($93.6 million) per year of synergies before tax.

Fnac also said in a statement its bid had already received the support of two key shareholders, Knight Vinke Asset Management and DNCA Finance SA, which together account for 23.63 percent of Darty’s capital.

Fnac said the synergy figure was calculated by Ernst & Young, the auditing firm it had commissioned and which submitted its report on Sunday.

Last month, Fnac made a proposal to buy Darty in a deal that values the retailer at 533 million pounds ($816 million) and could create a French market leader in white goods. ($1 = 0.6531 pounds) ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Reporting by Veronique Tison; writing by Michel Rose; editing by Clelia Oziel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.