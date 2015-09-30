FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 30, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Darty shareholder Knight Vinke backs bid from Fnac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - European activist investor and Darty shareholder Knight Vinke backed a takeover proposal for the electrical goods retailer from Fnac on Wednesday.

“Knight Vinke strongly supports the principle of combining Darty with Fnac, and encourages both sides to pursue their discussions in good faith,” said a spokesperson for Knight Vinke which owns 14.35 percent of Darty.

French books and music retailer Fnac has made a proposal to buy Darty in a deal that values the electrical goods retailer at 533 million pounds ($808 million) and could create a French market leader in white goods.

Reporting by Pascale Denis, writing by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Andrew Callus

