JOHANNESBURG, March 18 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Steinhoff on Friday offered 673 million pounds ($975.18 million) for Darty Plc, Europe’s No.3 electrical goods retailer, trumping a competing takeover bid from a French retailer, Fnac.

“The board currently intends to recommend the offer to Darty shareholders,” said Alan Parker, non-Executive Chairman of Darty. ($1 = 0.6901 pounds) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by David Evans)