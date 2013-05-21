CORRECTED-Darty revenue falls, market share in France improves

(Corrects pounds to euros in paragraph 5)

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Darty Plc reported a fall in like-for-like revenues in the three months ending April 30 as the French-based electrical goods retailer pushed ahead with its turnaround plan against a weak economic backdrop.

Darty France, which represents more than half of the group’s revenue, outperformed the market for the quarter, with market share gains in all major product categories. But the segment saw a 2.7 percent fall in like-for-like sales.

“I fully support the plans announced in December ... to restore shareholder value by eliminating the losses at our non-core businesses, increasing profitability in our core businesses, and improving efficiencies in the cost base,” said Régis Schultz, who joined as chief executive on April 23.

Darty, which has 457 stores and more than 10,000 employees, has been hit by a weak euro zone economy and a shift to online sales in the electrical goods market. It has responded by selling loss-making operations and focusing on core markets of France, Belgium and The Netherlands.

Adjusted profit before tax for the year to April 30 for the continuing group is expected to be in line with current market expectations, the company said. Pre-tax profit is forecast at 26.1 million euros according to Reuters estimates.

Overall gross margin for the group fell 20 basis points in the fourth quarter.

Web sales grew 8 percent, now representing over 12 percent of total product sales.

Darty’s shares, listed on the London Stock Exchange, closed at 66.5 pence on Monday.