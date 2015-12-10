Darty H1 operating profit rises 36 percent

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Darty Plc, Europe’s No.3 electrical goods retailer, on Thursday posted a 36 percent rise in first-half operating profit and said sales held up well in the past few weeks despite the Paris militant attacks.

Darty, the target of a takeover bid by French books and music retailer Fnac, also said in a statement it was well prepared for the peak Christmas trading season.

Darty, which competes with Metro’s Media-Saturn and Dixons Carphone, reported a group retail profit for the six months ended Oct. 31 of 36.1 million euros ($40 million)against 26.4 million in the same period a year ago. ($1 = 0.9099 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Holmes)