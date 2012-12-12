BRIEF-Darty swings to half-year loss

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Darty PLC : * H1 revenue 1.84 billion EUR versus 1.88 billion EUR last year * Board has declared an interim dividend of 0.875 cents, to be paid on 3 April

2013. * Adjusted3 group loss before tax of E10.8 million (2012: profit E12.1 million) * Making good progress with recruitment of a new chief executive * In the interim dominic platt current Finance director will be acting chief

executive * Losses to be eliminated in non-core markets of Italy, Spain, Czech Republic

and Slovakia * Current trading conditions remain challenging and have deteriorated in recent

months