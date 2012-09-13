Darty says chief executive to step down

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Darty Plc, Europe’s third-largest electricals retailer, said Chief Executive Thierry Falque-Pierrotin would step down after the company completes a review its business in December.

The company, formerly known as Kesa, said it was undertaking a search for his successor.

“In the light of the changing shape and focus of the business, the board and Thierry have agreed that on completion of the review, which he is part of, it is the right time to hand over to a new person,” Chairman Alan Parker said in a statement.