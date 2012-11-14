FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Darty reports fall in first-half revenue
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 14, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Darty reports fall in first-half revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Darty Plc, Europe’s third-largest electricals retailer, reported a 2.2 percent fall in revenue for the six months through October, and said it expects conditions across its markets to remain challenging.

The company, formerly known as Kesa, however said it expects to benefit in the remainder of the year from weaker year-ago numbers, a telecom agreement and spending cuts.

First-half revenue fell 1.7 percent, on a like-for-like basis. like-for-like revenue fell 2.8 percent in its France business, which provides more than half of Darty’s total revenue.

The company, which runs about 500 stores in nine European countries, said it was still looking for a chief executive after it announced the departure of former CEO Thierry Falque-Pierrotin in September.

Shares in the company were up nearly 4 percent at 47.5 pence at 0803 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.