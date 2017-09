April 9 (Reuters) - Dashang Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 20.66 percent y/y at 1.18 billion yuan ($190.42 million)

* Says aims 8 percent rise in 2014 revenue versus 5.9 percent growth in 2013, key risks include easing economy, e-commerce

