Dassault silent on report of imminent Rafale sale to Qatar
November 24, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Dassault silent on report of imminent Rafale sale to Qatar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - France’s Dassault Aviation declined comment on Monday on a media report that said France could soon sell at least two dozen Rafale combat jets to Qatar.

Europe 1 radio reported France was in “very advanced negotiations” to sell a tranche of at least 24 of the Dassault-built fighters to the Gulf state, which has been seeking a total of 72 warplanes to renew and expand its fleet of French Mirage 2000 jets.

“We never comment on export prospects,” a spokesman for Dassault Aviation said.

Europe 1 radio said such a deal would be worth 2.5 billion euros and could help unblock other negotiations as France seeks a first export customer for its premier military product.

France has been in exclusive negotiations with India for 126 Rafale planes for about two years.

Defence sources say France and Qatar have held intense negotiations in recent months over fighters and other arms.

Dassault is seen as one of three contenders for fighter business in the Gulf state alongside Boeing’s F-15 and the four-nation Eurofighter Typhoon, which last week became the latest combat jet to include plans for an advanced radar.

Reporting by Dominique Rodriguez; writing by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely

