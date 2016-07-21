FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Dassault Aviation H1 profit down, cuts Falcon delivery forecast
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Dassault Aviation H1 profit down, cuts Falcon delivery forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation on Thursday posted lower first-half operating income and revenues, driven in part by pricing pressure on its business jet division, and reduced its forecast for Falcon business jet deliveries to 50 aircraft from 60 for 2016.

The family-controlled aerospace firm, which also builds Rafale warplanes, said it had concluded discussions aimed at the sale of 36 combat jets to India and was waiting for a final Indian government decision before the deal could be signed.

First-half operating profit fell to 125 million euros($137.66 million) from 144 million as revenues slipped to 1.662 billion euros from 1.675 billion.

Analysts were on average expecting stable operating profit of 143 million euros on sales of 1.51 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.