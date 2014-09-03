Dassault Aviation proposes 10 pct share buyback

PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation plans to request shareholder permission to buy back 10 percent of its shares at its forthcoming annual shareholders meeting according to a report in Les Echos newspaper on Wednesday.

The move would tighten control over the Rafale jet fighter maker for 50.55 percent shareholder the Dassault family, and comes after Airbus, which holds 46.3 percent, signalled on July 30 it was gearing up to sell its holding.