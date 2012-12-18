FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dassault Aviation names Trappier as next CEO
December 18, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Dassault Aviation names Trappier as next CEO

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation said the head of its international operations, Eric Trappier, would be promoted to chief executive when Charles Edelstenne reaches retirement age in January.

His deputy will be Loik Segalen, currently director of economic affairs at the maker of French warplanes and business jets, Dassault company said in a statement.

Industry sources say Edelstenne, who will remain on the board, is exected to remain an influential figure. Dassault is seen as a key player in possible French defence industry consolidation involving Thales and Safran. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher)

