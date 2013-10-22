FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dassault launches new Falcon 5X jet
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 22, 2013 / 5:12 AM / 4 years ago

Dassault launches new Falcon 5X jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - France’s Dassault Aviation unveiled its new 16-passenger business jet, the Falcon 5X, which will cost $45 million and take its first flight in the first quarter of 2015.

The company said the jet has a cabin height of six feet, six inches (1.98 m), and a range of 5,200 nautical miles (9,630 km), allowing it to complete long-haul flights such as Los Angeles to London.

Dassault, which also makes Rafale fighter jets, also touted technical innovation in the Falcon 5X, such as the digital flight control system and enhanced vision provided by infrared sensors to display terrain in total darkness.

The aircraft will be powered by Silvercrest engines made by Snecma, a French engine maker, which are 15 percent more fuel efficient than older models in their class.

In a separate statement, Zodiac Aerospace said it would supply the electrical distribution systems for the Falcon 5X, as well as lighting, oxygen for pilot and passengers, among other items. (Reporting by Leila Abboud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.