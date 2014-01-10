France commits 1 bln euros more to Rafale jet programme

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - France’s defence ministry said on Friday that the government was committing to a further phase of the Rafale fighter jet project and that about one billion euros was being earmarked.

“This is a very strong signal of our willingness to invest in the Rafale and across the entire aerospace combat sector to maintain a top world position,” said a ministry statement.

The jet is made primarily by French group Dassault but also involves groups such as Thales and Safran, the ministry said.

“In all about one billion euros should be committed to this work, which will trickle through the entire fighter jet industry sector,” said the statement.