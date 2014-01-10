FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France commits 1 bln euros more to Rafale jet programme
January 10, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

France commits 1 bln euros more to Rafale jet programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - France’s defence ministry said on Friday that the government was committing to a further phase of the Rafale fighter jet project and that about one billion euros was being earmarked.

“This is a very strong signal of our willingness to invest in the Rafale and across the entire aerospace combat sector to maintain a top world position,” said a ministry statement.

The jet is made primarily by French group Dassault but also involves groups such as Thales and Safran, the ministry said.

“In all about one billion euros should be committed to this work, which will trickle through the entire fighter jet industry sector,” said the statement.

Reporting By Brian Love;Editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
