Dassault CEO says to raise Rafale production

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier said on Monday that he had decided to raise Rafale production in anticipation of further export orders for the fighter jet.

The CEO said that the number of annual Rafale deliveries would increase from 2018, adding that the rate could at least double from 11 currently.

Trappier reaffirmed that he expected to sign a contract for 36 Rafale jets with India in the coming months.