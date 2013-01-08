FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dassault sees prospects for Rafale in Canada -report
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2013 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

Dassault sees prospects for Rafale in Canada -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - French plane-maker Dassault Aviation will respond to an information demand from Canada on its Rafale fighter plane and would be ready to participate in a tender, were Ottawa to backtrack on its support of Lockheed Martin’s F-35, new chief executive Eric Trappier told French daily Les Echos.

“ Canada is potentially the first country that could challenge the F-35,” Trappier said.

“We are ready to explain what a Rafale offer could be, its operational capabilities and an industrial cooperation,” he added in an interview due to be published in Les Echos’ Wednesday edition.

Canadian officials said last month that the government would restart the process of searching for a new fighter for Canada’s air force after soaring costs spurred a rethink of plans to buy Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35.

They said it was still possible that Ottawa would eventually decide to buy the F-35, dismissing reports Canada had decided to walk away from the jet.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.