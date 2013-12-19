FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dassault hopeful to seal India Rafale deal in coming months
December 19, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

Dassault hopeful to seal India Rafale deal in coming months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation hopes to seal a deal to sell 126 Rafale fighter jets to India in the next few months, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“I am rather confident over the success of the Rafale in India in the coming months,” Eric Trappier told Reuters.

”I am optimistic we can finalise the deal but I cannot say if this will be before or after the elections (in India), he added.

Trappier was speaking after Brazil’s decision to award a $4.5 billion contract for 36 fighter jets to Saab <AB SAABb.ST>, a surprise coup for the Swedish company and a blow for the other contenders, Dassault Aviation and Boeing.

