Falcon jet sales propel Dassault profit jump
July 26, 2012 / 8:14 AM / in 5 years

Falcon jet sales propel Dassault profit jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation said on Thursday that first-half earnings nearly doubled, bolstered by a 46 percent jump in sales as deliveries of its Falcon business jets surged.

Net income jumped to 233 million euros ($282 million) from 129 million in the year ago period, helped by revenue growth and better margins, as well as results at defence company Thales , in which Dassault has a 26 percent stake.

Revenue rose to 1.93 billion euros, helped by deliveries of the Falcon, which soared to 34 aircraft from 19 in the year-ago period, though the company said the overall business jet market remains weak, with the company’s backlog shrinking.

Deliveries of the company’s Rafale fighter jet fell to 4 from 6 in the year-ago period, though India’s preliminary selection of the jet for a 126-plane order was grounds for optimism, as was the development of a new drone aircraft, the company said.

“However, both these successes are to be confirmed: nEUROn must pass successfully its test schedule and Rafale negotiation is to be finalised,” Dassault Chief Executive Charles Edelstenne said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)

