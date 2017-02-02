FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 7 months ago

Dassault Systemes revenue and earnings beat guidance, but new licences lag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - French 3D design software producer Dassault Systemes posted growth in new license revenue of five percent for 2016, missing its guidance of double-digit growth due to the impact of the transition to its new 3DExperience platform.

However, in the fourth quarter growth in new licenses was 10 percent, and the company said it was confident of maintaining this level of growth in 2017.

The company also posted 10 percent growth in Q4 non-IFRS revenue and earnings per share, which came in at 882.6 million euros ($953 million) and 0.78 euros respectively.

In October, the company said it targeted fourth quarter non-IFRS total revenue of about 832-847 million euros and non-IFRS EPS of about 0.69-0.74 euros.

The company published the results on its website.

$1 = 0.9266 euros Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

