5 months ago
Dassault Aviation forecasts higher 2017 sales as profit drops
March 8, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 5 months ago

Dassault Aviation forecasts higher 2017 sales as profit drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation forecast a rise in net sales for 2017 compared to 2016, even though its annual profit fell on the back of a drop in orders and contracts last year.

The family-controlled maker of business jets and Rafale fighter jets, whose rivals include Gulfstream, Bombardier and Embraer, said on Wednesday that 2016 adjusted net profit fell 20 percent from a year ago to 384 million euros ($406 million).

However, Dassault Aviation was more upbeat for 2017, saying that Rafale exports would boost sales, with the company forecasting the delivery of 45 Falcon jets and 9 Rafale fighter jets for 2017. ($1 = 0.9464 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alexander Smith)

