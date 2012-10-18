FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dassault Aviation forecasts 2012 sales rise
October 18, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Dassault Aviation forecasts 2012 sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation forecast a rise in full-year net sales on Thursday as it posted 22 percent growth in the first nine months of the year boosted by higher deliveries of its Falcon business jets.

Net sales reached 2.52 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in the period, during which it delivered 43 Falcons, up from 35 a year earlier. Deliveries of its Rafale fighter jets slipped to six from seven a year ago, Dassault said on Thursday.

The group said it expects to deliver around 65 Falcon and 11 Rafale aircraft in 2012 overall. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

