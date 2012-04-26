Dassault Systemes buys mining software firm Gemcom

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - French software maker Dassault Systemes plans to buy privately held geological modeling and simulation company Gemcom Software International for approximately $360 million in cash to capitalise on fast growth in the mining industry.

The company also forecast 6-8 percent growth in sales and a 6-10 percent rise in earnings per share for the full-year on Thursday as it posted a 13 percent rise in first-quarter sales to 462.4 million euros ($609.6 million). ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nina Sovich)