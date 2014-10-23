FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dassault Systemes reaffirms 2014 forecasts
October 23, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Dassault Systemes reaffirms 2014 forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes, a developer of 3D software for companies, delivered strong sales growth in the third quarter as good demand from its bigger customers continued from the first half.

The company also reaffirmed its 2014 forecasts.

Organic new licence revenue grew 14 percent in the quarter to 562.1 million euros ($710.89 million), climbing 16 percent on a constant-currency basis. Its third-quarter operating margin was 18.2 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.7907 euro) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

