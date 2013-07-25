FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Dassault Systemes raises full-year target, profit slips
#IT Services & Consulting
July 25, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Dassault Systemes raises full-year target, profit slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details from statement)

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - French software maker Dassault Systemes on Thursday raised its full-year earnings outlook as second quarter revenue increased, despite a 4.5-percent slip in net profit on one-offs.

Dassault said that for the full year it now expects earnings per share of 3.57 to 3.67 euros, representing growth of 6 percent to 9 percent, up from a previous estimated range of 2 percent to 7 percent.

The group said the fall in net income to 0.64 euros a share mainly reflected a one-time gain on the sale of a distribution activity in the 2012 second quarter, together with a higher shared-based payment expense in the current second quarter.

Second-quarter total revenue increased six percent to 522 million euros ($690.94 million)on growth in both software revenue and services and other revenue, it said. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
