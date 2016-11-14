Data Dive: Donald Trump has a Social Security problem

A man wears a shirt asking about Social Security at a campaign event for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in Seneca, South Carolina February 17, 2016.

If you buy the party line, a Republican Congress and White House may be the best chance the country has had in years to reform Social Security after decades of inaction and Washington infighting.

There’s just one problem: President-elect Donald Trump has opposed changing the programs that Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has spent his entire political life fighting to reform. Vice President-elect Mike Pence has traditionally supported policies similar to Ryan’s.

By 2034, the ratio of workers paying taxes to support each Social Security beneficiary will decline from 3:1 to 2:1, and by that year, the fund will be insolvent unless big changes in contributions or structure happen. A report by the Social Security trustees shows that to maintain solvency, revenue requirements in 2034 would be equivalent to either a 3.58 percentage point payroll tax increase, a 21 percent benefit cut, or a mixture of both.

Because it is a program on which 61 million people depend and because older people are dependable voters, it’s a dangerous balancing act. Made all the more by the fact that some 31 percent of workers say that they and/or their spouse have no other savings set aside specifically for retirement.

Ryan’s line is clear: “To pay full Social Security benefits, the government must cut spending, raise taxes, or borrow more money to finance pension payments." He has previously proposed plans to privatize much of the program.

Trump has maintained that his plans to lower taxes, cut spending, and boost economic growth through new trade deals will jumpstart GDP and eliminate the need for wide entitlement reforms. But as the clock ticks and Social Security funds continue to be depleted, will Republicans again kick the can down the road?